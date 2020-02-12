EVMs are tamper-proof, no question of returning to ballot paper: CEC Arora

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image | Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said EVMs can malfunction like a car or a pen but they cannot be tampered with

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday asserted that the electronic voting machines cannot be tampered with and that there was no question of going back to the ballot paper. He also said that the Commission would engage with political parties in the coming days on various electoral reforms and the model code.

Addressing the 'Times Now Summit', the CEC lamented that the day-to-day dialogue is becoming "more coarse " and it should be "avoided".

He said EVMs can malfunction like a car or a pen but they cannot be tampered with. He said the machines are in use for 20 years now and there was no question of returning to the ballot paper. Various courts, including the Supreme Court, have upheld the use of the machines to cast votes, he pointed out.
Wed, February 12 2020. 13:02 IST

