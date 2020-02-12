JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus outbreak in China an opportunity for Indian exporters
Business Standard

Renowned fashion designer, activist Wendell Rodricks dies at Goa home

A Padma Shri awardee, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Wendell Rodricks,
Wendell Rodricks

Renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday, a police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Gajanan Prabhudesai confirmed the death of Rodricks.

"The cause of his death is being ascertained and a police team has rushed to his residence for investigation," he said.

A Padma Shri awardee, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work and skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished."

"We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," Rane added in the tweet. Recently, Rodricks was in the news for his comments on the gown Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore to this year’s Grammy awards. “@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it,” he posted on his Instagram page. He later clarified: “For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No.

Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak.” Condolences poured in following news of Rodricks' death:

First Published: Wed, February 12 2020. 20:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU