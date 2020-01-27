Ex-Flipkart executive Sanjiv Saddy joins Ola as SVP Corporate Affairs

Ride hailing platform has named former executive Sanjiv Saddy as its senior vice president corporate affairs.

"Sanjiv will be responsible for building deep relationships with key authorities, government agencies and other related stakeholders and in closely engaging and working with them as a business," co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in an email to the employees.

"Consequently, all our regional corporate affairs and law enforcement leads will report to him," he wrote.

An spokesperson confirmed the appointment.

Saddy has over 35 years of experience in corporate affairs and government relations, business development and finance. In his previous role, he was working with Flipkart, leading its government relations and corporate affairs mandate.

He has also worked with Tata Communications, Emaar MGF Land Ltd and Freightwinds and Travels Ltd, among other