Ex-skippers to attend meeting to discuss Mumbai's Ranji

After Mumbai's dismal performance in Ranji Trophy, a host of former captains have been invited by the Improvement Committee of the Association to its meeting here Tuesday.

The CIC meeting has been convened to chalk out plans for a turn-around next season.

Mumbai, who are 41-time champions, did not qualify for the knockout stage of this time.

Post the disappointing show, officials, along with CIC members Raju Kulkarni, and Sahil Kukreja, had spoken to senior players like Surya Kumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar and

The CIC had also met members of the senior selection committee.

"Basically, after speaking to the players and coaches of the team, we studied various aspects about school, club and how the academy (in Bandra Kurla Complex) functions.

After that we have noted some points which we will discuss with 6-7 former captains of in the meeting.

Current captain and of the team would also be present," sources told

"There would be deliberations on how the players performed and how can issues facing them be rectified or solved. These former captains will guide us. We will also hold another such meeting with those related to club cricket," the sources added.

It is learnt that among the ex-captains set to attend the meeting are Milind Rege, and Sameer Dighe.

Players have raised issues related to the which would also be discussed in the meeting.

"Mistakes have happened and we are keen to rectify it. Before the team departs for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the association will again speak to players on an individual basis," the sources added.

