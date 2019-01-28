2018 a momentous year in India-China ties, says envoy Vikram Misri

The year 2018 was momentous for India- relations during which the bilateral ties witnessed an all-round expansion covering political and economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and defence interactions, India's to China, Vikram Misri, said Monday.

Highlighting last year's summit between and Chinese Xi Jinping, Misri in his address at the reception to celebrate here listed a host of high level official visits that took place between the two countries.

"The year just gone by was a truly momentous one for India- relations. The Informal Summit between Modi and in April marked an important milestone in our closer development partnership and was the high point during the year," he said.

Modi and Xi met at in April 27-28 last year in the first informal summit between the two leaders. It was conceived by both sides following the 2017 military standoff at Doklam which ratchet up tensions between the two countries. Since the summit, the two countries steadily normalised relations with intensified dialogue on various fronts including the military and trade.

Misri said the year 2018 also witnessed an all-round expansion in the ties between the two neighbours, covering political and economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and defence interactions.

India's trade and economic ties with also witnessed steady growth, with three commercial protocols being signed in the last eight months, he said, adding that in 2019, is looking forward to sustain the momentum of the robust bilateral ties with China and further deepen the cultural connect between the two ancient civilisations.

At a high-level meeting held in in December last year, 10 focus areas -- tourism, sports, yoga, traditional medicine, film and television, museums, education, culture, youth and provincial-level exchanges -- were identified to further the ties between and China, the said.

Chinese and several military officials and diplomats from other nations attended the reception.

