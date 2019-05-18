Excise inspector suspended in Punjab for poll code violation

An excise and taxation inspector, posted at Bathinda in Punjab, has been suspended over the alleged violation of the model code of conduct.
Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju Saturday said Gursewak Singh has been suspended for participating in an election-related programme of the Shiromani Akali Dal where party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was also present.
The action came after poll officials took cognisance of the media reports which carried pictures of the excise inspector participating in the SAD's election-related event.
Polling to the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on Sunday.
The Election Commission has announced holiday for the polling staff on Monday.
