Expert panel formed to determine compensation to patients who have faulty hip implants

The Centre has constituted a five-member expert committee to determine the quantum of compensation to be given to patients who have "faulty" hip implants, manufactured by International, a subsidiary of

Apart from the five-member expert panel, the Union Ministry has also asked states and union territories to constitute separate committees so that they can receive such complaints from affected patients.

In a letter, the ministry has also asked the states and UTs to bring out advertisements in newspapers so that the affected patients can approach the or the concerned.

The move comes after a panel, constituted earlier by the Union Ministry to investigate complaints about articular surface replacement (ASR) hip implant devices, said in its report that the "suppressed" facts on the harm of afterwards which was conducted on patients in using "faulty" systems.

It had also suggested that the company pay compensation of around Rs 20 lakh to the affected patients. Some of the patients who had suffered due to the faulty had questioned the panel's recommendation of the paltry amount, saying it was like "rubbing salt on the wounds".

Now the Ministry, in its order dated August 30, has asked the central expert committee to submit its recommendation to the Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) within 45 days.

The order said a committee under the Chairmanship of has given its report which has been accepted by the with certain modifications.

"Now the has decided to constitute a central expert committee to determine the quantum of compensation, as admissible under the law, in respect of faulty manufactured by M/s International Limited, UK and implanted in India," the order said.

The five-member committee will be chaired by R K Arya, director, Sports Injury Centre, C S Yadav, department of Orthopaedics, AIIMS in New Delhi; Vineet Sharma, HOD, Department of Orthopaedics, in Lucknow; Bikas Medhi, professor pharmacology, and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh; and Bhushan Tilak Kaul, in Delhi University, will be its members.

"The committee may co-opt any other member and invite other experts to assist it in the examination of the matter," the order said.

According to reports, the expert committee findings say that over 3,600 patients with the faulty remain untraceable, and that at least four deaths have been reported from those who underwent using these devices.

Spelling out the terms of reference of the committee, the ministry order said, "(The committee will) review the report of state level committee or the applications submitted by affected patients and recommend quantum of compensation, as admissible under appropriate law, and medical management, if any, based on criteria suggested in the Dr. Committee report subject to the modifications accepted by the "



It was earlier reported by that the has directed the formation of committees at the state level to receive such complaints from affected patients.

"...action by state governments and UTs is required on the following points - constitution of state level committee...which should comprise two orthopaedic surgeons or physical medical rehabilitation experts from government medical college and hospital, one radiologists from government hospital and a Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) zonal or of respective state as member

"Advertisements are to be brought out by respective state governments/UTs in newspapers so that affected persons can approach the state level committee or the concerned who would be the member of the committee," the letter to states said.

of told PTI, "Once the state committee assess the grievance of the patients, they can give their recommendations to the central expert committee which has been formed. Once the five-member central expert committee gives its recommendations, we can take the process of providing compensation forward.

