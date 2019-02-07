Experts Meet in New Delhi to 'Step Up the Fight' Against Malaria and Drug Resistance

/ -- Progress towards malaria elimination in the Subregion and urgent need to stop spreading of drug-resistance discussed at a side-event to the preparatory meeting for the Sixth Replenishment of the to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to be held in October 2019



Call for increased efforts to eliminate malaria, antimalarial drug resistance



The Pacific Leaders' (APLMA) convened a panel of senior officials today in to discuss the global fight to end malaria, outlining strategies to improve collaboration, increase investment and identify innovative approaches to eliminate the disease and stop drug-resistance. The event took place on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting for the Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment, hosted by the

Discussion centered on the alarming emergence of antimalarial drug resistance in countries of the Subregion (GMS): Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and remains susceptible to drug resistance as it lies in the middle of what is often referred to as the 'world's malaria corridor' between the GMS and In the face of great progress, challenges like drug resistance can reverse collective efforts and put us off track from global malaria elimination.

Last month, the called on the world to 'Step Up the Fight' against malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS with an aim to raise US$14 billion at its upcoming Sixth Replenishment meeting, which will be hosted by in Lyon, in October 2019.

"We need to double down on our efforts to eliminate malaria in the region and we need to do it quickly. The tools we have now are sharp and we have to use them more aggressively. We know that eventually resistance is going to blunt the tools to fight malaria," said Peter Sands, of the

The Global Fund allocated US$359M to end malaria and drug resistance in the GMS from 2014 to 2020, which has to date led to a 43% decline in the number of malaria cases in the region and a rise of close to 200% in domestic investments to combat the disease. These efforts are funded by the Global Fund through a grant called the Regional Artemisinin-resistance Initiative Elimination (RAI2E).

Moderating the panel, Dr. Ben Rolfe, of APLMA, said, "Many countries in Pacific have made significant strides in their efforts to eliminate malaria. This makes the rise of antimalarial resistance in the Mekong region a significant concern. In the face of progress and a declining caseload, we risk the emergence of complacency, which can allow challenges like drug resistance to percolate and spread to potentially devastating consequences. However, given the commitment and momentum I have seen today, I am confident that effective leadership, increased action, and innovation will bring us closer to the goal of elimination by 2030."



Melanie Renshaw, at the to End Malaria, said, "To end malaria, we need global action supported by coordinated local efforts. Strong political commitment and sustained financial investments will help us maintain our gains and make new headway in our fight against malaria. The RAI2E has demonstrated how strategic investment and partnerships can yield success and serve as a model for efforts in other parts of the world."



Other prominent speakers at the event included H.E. Stephanie Seydoux, for Global Health, France; Dr Neeraj Dhingra, of Malaria Division, National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, Ministry of and Family Welfare, India; Dr. Thandar Lwin, Deputy Director General, Department of Public Health, Ministry of and Sports, Myanmar; Dr. Arjen Dondorp, Chair, (RSC), RAI2E; Sanne Wendes, Chief of Staff, Unitaid; and Dr. Dr Oanh, Center for Supporting Community Development Initiatives ( Platform for RAI2E).

About the Pacific Leaders' (APLMA)



is an affiliation of Asia and Pacific heads of government, formed to accelerate progress against malaria and to eliminate it in the region by 2030. was created by the East Asian Summit (EAS) leaders in 2013 to further strengthen anti-malaria efforts, both to help protect hard-won national gains and, ultimately, to defeat malaria in the region altogether.

