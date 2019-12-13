Trade deficit narrows to $12.12 bn in 2019 as exports contract marginally

-
India's exports contracted marginally by 0.34 per cent in November to USD 25.98 billion, while imports slowed to USD 38.11 billion, bringing down the trade deficit to USD 12.12 billion.
The exports in November last year were USD 26.07 billion, while the import bill stood at USD 43.66 billion.
The trade deficit during November 2018 was USD 17.58 billion.
Oil imports during the month under review were USD 11.06 billion, 18.17 per cent lower year on year.
Gold imports were estimated at USD 2.94 billion, up 6.59 per cent from USD 2.76 billion earlier.
