Winter session: LS productivity at 116 per cent; for RS 99 per cent

Fourteen bills were passed by the Lower House while 15 bills were passed by Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings during the Winter Session of Parliament (RSTV/PTI Photo)
The Lok Sabha recorded productivity of 116 per cent in the winter session while for Rajya Sabha it was at 99 per cent, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday, the last day of the session.

During the session, 18 bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Fourteen bills were passed by the Lower House while 15 bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Overall, 15 bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament, Joshi said.

Addressing a press conference after both Houses were adjourned sine die, the minister said this is perhaps for the first time when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was interrupted by Congress members when he was making concluding remarks about the session.

Joshi also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that 'Make in India' has become 'Rape in India' and said that he should apologise.

First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 16:20 IST

