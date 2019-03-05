Exports of certain leather items to get impacted due to GSP benefit withdrawal by US: CLE

Exports of certain goods, including handbags and accessories, to the US would get impacted due to the duty benefit withdrawal by under its GSP programme, CLE said Tuesday.

Council for Exports (CLE) P R Aqeel Ahmed said import duty in the range of 6 to 9 per cent would be invoked on these goods.

"This is an unfortunate event. Withdrawal of under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme of the US will impact our exports to the US," Aqeel said.

He said Indian would not be able to compete with items from Indonesia, and

GSP, the largest and oldest US trade preference programme, is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

