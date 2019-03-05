Indian's marriage with Pak woman deferred amid tension between two countries

The marriage of a 23-year-old Indian groom with a Pakistani bride scheduled to be held later this week has been deferred due to the lingering tension between the two countries following the IAF's air strike on a Jaish terror facility at in

of Khejad ka Par village here was to marry Chagan Kanwar of Sinoi village in Amarkot district of province in on March 8.

The groom and his family members were to take a train to on March 2 itself, but the tickets had to be cancelled amid the lingering Indo-Pak-tension.

"Considering the tension between and Pakistan, the family decided to call off the marriage for now and cancelled the train tickets. My Pakistani in-laws too agreed to the decision. The family is waiting for the situation to normalise, said Mahendra.

He said six family members had got visa for for three months in January after lot of hitches and preparations were on for the wedding ceremony for which even the invitation cards had been distributed.

