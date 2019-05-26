Expose elements bent upon creating disturbance in J-K: DGP

of Police Dilbag Singh Sunday asked his force to remain alert and expose the elements who want to create disturbance in the state.

He said the achievements of the security forces including the against militancy particularly in neutralising terrorists like has been appreciated by Narendra Modi, and

Musa, the of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was killed in an encounter with security forces at Dadsara village of Tral in the south Kashmir's district on Friday.

"You need to expose the elements who will try to create any disturbance... the police being local has a greater responsibility in foiling any attempts of reviving the militancy in the areas (declared militancy free in Jammu region)," Singh told policemen during his visit to Gool in Ramban and Mahore and Reasi in Jammu region.

The Ramban and Reasi districts were declared 'militancy free' about a decade ago but recently two Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were arrested in Gool as claimed to have scuttled an attempt by the outfit to revive militancy in the region.

The DGP appreciated the achievements of the police in the districts in tackling militancy and other crimes and said that the was capable and competent of handling any kind of contingency.

Singh, who also visited 58 Rashtriya Rifles and 15 sector headquarters of the and interacted with the officers there, said police and other security agencies are facing different challenges.

"Police along with the security forces including Army, CRPF, SSB, ITBP and BSF is doing an excellent job in tackling militancy and other challenges," he said.

The would continue its good work for the service of the people and with their increasing cooperation, it will succeed in restoring peace in the state, he added.

The DGP also appreciated the efforts of the police in smooth and peaceful conduct of panchayat, local body and the recently held in the state.

Singh said necessary formalities for effecting the second phase of promotions in the have been started and that pre-promotion courses have begun at various places.

"Police headquarter is well aware of some difficulties of the police personnel and measures will be taken to redress these issues," he said.

