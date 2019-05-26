Iran state TV fires managers over 'insult' to Sunnis

Iranian state TV has fired two channel managers over a live programme deemed insulting to Sunni Muslims, it said in a statement Sunday.

The sackings at Channel 5 came after a broadcast on May 20 celebrating the birthday of the second imam in Shiite Islam,

During the programme, religious chanter and recited a eulogy that "insulted the sanctities of Sunni Muslims", according to official agency

"Following the negligence of airing an irreverent chanter's speech on Channel 5, the channel's were fired," state TV's website quoted as saying.

The channel's senior producer, were also fired, TV told semi-official agency

According to IRNA, the chanter was summoned by Iran's culture and on Sunday and further investigations into his case are pending.

is a Shiite powerhouse, but under the country's constitution, Sunnis -- who account for around 10 percent of the population -- are "free to perform their religious rites according to their religious jurisprudence".

