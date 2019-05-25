Zakir Musa killing: Situation peaceful in Valley

-
Barring a few incidents of clashes between youths and security forces at some places, the situation in Kashmir remained peaceful on Saturday in the aftermath of the killing of Zakir Musa, officials said.
Musa, the so-called chief of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday.
"The situation remained peaceful and totally under control today (Saturday)," the officials said.
They said a few incidents of mild clashes took place at a few places like Batamaloo in Srinagar and in Pulwama district.
These incidents were controlled by the security forces and the situation returned to normal in these areas after some time, the officials said.
Following the improvement in the overall situation, they said, mobile internet services were restored in some parts of the valley in the evening.
