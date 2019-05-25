Zakir Musa killing: Situation peaceful in Valley

Barring a few incidents of clashes between youths and security forces at some places, the situation in remained peaceful on Saturday in the aftermath of the killing of Zakir Musa, officials said.

Musa, the of an affiliate in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces in district on Friday.

"The situation remained peaceful and totally under control today (Saturday)," the officials said.

They said a few incidents of mild clashes took place at a few places like Batamaloo in and in district.

These incidents were controlled by the security forces and the situation returned to normal in these areas after some time, the officials said.

Following the improvement in the overall situation, they said, were restored in some parts of the valley in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)