JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rahul's offers to resign as Cong chief after poll debacle, CWC unanimously rejects
Business Standard

Zakir Musa killing: Situation peaceful in Valley

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Barring a few incidents of clashes between youths and security forces at some places, the situation in Kashmir remained peaceful on Saturday in the aftermath of the killing of Zakir Musa, officials said.

Musa, the so-called chief of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday.

"The situation remained peaceful and totally under control today (Saturday)," the officials said.

They said a few incidents of mild clashes took place at a few places like Batamaloo in Srinagar and in Pulwama district.

These incidents were controlled by the security forces and the situation returned to normal in these areas after some time, the officials said.

Following the improvement in the overall situation, they said, mobile internet services were restored in some parts of the valley in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 21:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements