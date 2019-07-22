Extramarks opens EduCafe for students in Kota?

technology company Extramarks Monday said it has opened learners' lounge EduCafe for students to unwind and learn at leisure in Kota, a city famous for engineering and medical college aspirants training at a gruelling pace.

EduCafe is Extramarks' way of doing its bit to provide students some respite using technology as an enabler, the company said.

The learner's lounge is equipped with Extramarks tabs and computers, where students can walk-in and explore learning solutions focused at entrance examination for IIT-JEE, NEET including for K-12, it said.

This also includes unlimited online adaptive testing and practising through interactive modules.

Kota produces around 10 per cent of all successful IIT aspirants, but a lesser publicised fact is the stress students undergo while preparing themselves to take the entrance examinations, it said.

Extramarks founder and CMD Atul Kulshrestha said, "students need to de-stress. Students deserve a space where not only can they relax, but also get access to quality study material in a stress-free ambience,"



More than 150,000 IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants land in Kota every year for preparations in training institutes across the city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)