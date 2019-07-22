9 killed in lightning strikes in UP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Banda (UP) 

Nine people were killed due to lightning strikes in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

One person was killed each in Banda and Chitrakoot districts, three died in Hamirpur and four were killed in Jalaun district on Sunday afternoon, the officials said.

Shyamlal Yadav (19) was killed in Banda's Bhahua village in Baberu area, while Bhagwandeen Kori (45), Ghunnu Pal (70) and Ramashray (46) were killed in Hamirpur, Superintendent of Police Banda Ganesh Saha said.

He said the other deceased were identified as Sushil (8), killed in Chitrakoot and Puranpal (33), Shobharani (50), Shivadhar Singh (40) and Mahadev (60), killed in Jalaun.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 14:55 IST

