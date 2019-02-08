Fadnavis rules out possibility of simultaneous polls in Maha

Devendra Friday ruled out the possibility of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in

His comments come a day after state predicted that elections would be held simultaneously, and asked party workers to be prepared to face the polls.

said his government did not intend to prepone the Assembly polls and added the two elections will be held as per their respective schedules.

Making light of Chavan's remarks, the said the had "developed" the habit of predicting future as he was "left with no work" in his party.

"Ashokrao should not hurry into occupying Opposition benches again. We are going to hold the elections on (their respective) time. We do not intend to prepone (the Assembly) polls," told reporters in district after an event.

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad Thursday, Chavan had claimed that Fadnavis would dissolve the state Assembly on February 28 when its session concludes. Chavan reiterated it while speaking to reporters in Pune on Friday.

The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May, while the Assembly polls are likely to be held in October this year.

