Farah Khan, Rhit Shetty to collaborate for new action-comedy

is collaborating with on a new action comedy film.

Farah will helm the yet-untitled project, while will produce via his banner Picturez.

"Sometimes the Universe just conspires to give you what you didn't even imagine...Together with Rohit, Who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise a 'Mother of all Entertainers'! Cant wait to say 'Roll Camera' for this one!!" Farah said in a statement.

Rohit said, "It's a privilege for my production company to have Farah on board to direct a film for us as she is extremely talented and hard working. It will definitely be a wonderful association. I can't wait to start work with this extremely talented powerhouse. Looking forward."



The film will be presented by Reliance Entertainment.

