India calls for collective quest for revitalised UN General Assembly

has called for a collective international effort towards revitalisation of the 193-member UN General Assembly, saying the "closest institution to a global parliament" must lead the multilateral effort to address global challenges.

India's Deputy Permanent to the UN K Nagaraj Naidu stressed that the reform of the is central to the overall process of revitalising the and there is no better platform than the where this process can be driven in the most democratic and manner.

"The 75th anniversary of the will be celebrated in less than two years from now. We must take advantage of this significant milestone in our collective quest for a revitalized which is capable of addressing global challenges, shaping peoples' aspirations and transforming lives across the world," Naidu said Monday.

Speaking at the informal meeting with former Presidents of the on Revitalization of the in favor of a strengthened multilateral rules-based system', he said the General Assembly, which includes a significant number of environmentally vulnerable countries, is uniquely placed to accelerate efforts for Environment and Climate Action.

Describing the General Assembly as the closest institution to a global parliament by virtue of being the chief deliberative, policymaking and organ of the United Nations, Naidu said no other global institution can match its representative character and the credibility that it derives from such representativeness.

Emphasising that multilateralism is coming under severe strain because of multiple developments, Naidu said that global challenges cutting across boundaries and regions cannot be addressed in isolation and the General Assembly, with its broadest possible participation and ownership in decision-making, must lead the multilateral effort.

He also highlighted specific areas that the UN member states should focus on while discussing the broad subject of revitalizing the UN. He pointed out that there is need to restore the sanctity of the Debate, the high-level gathering each September of Heads of State and Government for the General Assembly session.

"Multiple high-level events running parallel to the Debate undermines importance of this most important event on the UN calendar, he said adding that there is also need to ensure that the General Assembly is well attended during the debate when global leaders congregate at the UN.

"Images of world leaders addressing a General Assembly with empty seats does not send a positive signal. Further, the office of the of General Assembly must be adequately funded and it should not be left to the individual PGAs to raise funds for discharging their activities," he said.

"The General Assembly has been bold in the past and by being bold about the future will it be seen as revitalized and relevant," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)