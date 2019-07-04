Farmer found dead in Rajasthan's Raghunathpura

A farmer was found dead Thursday in Raghunathpura of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.

Netram Nath (40) had gone to his fields on Wednesday night and was found dead Thursday following which his family members informed police, Suratgarh DSP Vidyaprakash Jat said.

He said the exact reason of his death could only be known after receiving the post-mortem report.

The police officer said the body was handed over to family member after autopsy and proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.

