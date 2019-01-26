JUST IN
Farmer killed in lightning strike in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Balrampur (UP) 

A farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Sugaon village in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said Saturday.

Balesar (65) died after lightning struck him on Friday evening when he was returning home from his field, District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh said.

He said compensation will be given to the farmer's family after a report a received in this regard.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 12:15 IST

