Hundreds of tourists stuck in HP's Bir Billing landslide rescued

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Hundred of tourists stuck in a landslide in Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have been rescued, a district official said Saturday.

The tourists in about 60 vehicles had been stuck after a landslide near the Point Five area Friday evening, he said.

A rescue team was sent at the spot soon after information about them being stuck there was received, he said adding that all tourists were rescued safely after one-and-a-half hour operation.

Baijnath Sub-divisional Magistrate Rameshwar Dass said, "The rescue team led by Special Area Development Authority supervisor Ranvijay cleared the blocked road in one-and-a-half-hour."

DSP Baijnath has been asked to deploy police personnel on Billing road, he added.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 12:00 IST

