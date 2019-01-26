Hundreds of tourists stuck in HP's Bir Billing landslide rescued

Hundred of tourists stuck in a landslide in Billing in Himachal Pradesh's district have been rescued, a said Saturday.

The tourists in about 60 vehicles had been stuck after a landslide near the Point Five area Friday evening, he said.

A rescue team was sent at the spot soon after information about them being stuck there was received, he said adding that all tourists were rescued safely after one-and-a-half hour operation.

said, "The rescue team led by Ranvijay cleared the blocked road in one-and-a-half-hour."



Baijnath has been asked to deploy police personnel on Billing road, he added.

