Farmers stage protests demanding support pride for jowar

Farmers in large numbers at in staged protests Tuesday, demanding support price for red jowar and turmeric crops.

They also raised slogans against the government and sought support price of Rs 3,500 per quintal to jowar and Rs 15,000 to turmeric.

They alleged that they are not able to meet their expenses with the prices they were presently getting for their produce.

