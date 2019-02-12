People will stand by BJP, says party general secy

Claiming that many parties are worried over the popularity of and even indulged in personal attacks on him, BJP General Secretary Ramlal Tuesday said people would stand by his party as they understand the work done by the NDA government.

"You know that many parties fear Modi ji, worried by Modiji. They are also indulging in personal attack on Modiji.

In a way, they are abusing... But we are fully confident that people would understand their abuse, people would understand Modijis work and will stand by us by, keeping faith in the work of Modij.

The of abuse has never worked in the country. People have never accepted it" he said.

The party activists would have to take a positive line and reach out to people, he said.

All surveys conducted by the have said BJP would come to power and that Modi would become again, he said.

The was speaking after hoisting BJP flag at the partys here as part of Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar campaign.

K Laxman and other leaders were present on the occasion.

