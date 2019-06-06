FDA issues form 483 with 9 observations to Natco's Kothur unit

: Thursday said the US Administration has issued nine observations under Form 483 for its formulation facility in Kothur Village, near here.

According to a press release from the city-based drug-maker, the inspection was conducted between May 30 and June 5 and the company would provide due justifications and corrective actionplan within the next 15 working days to address the USFDA observations.

At the end of the inspection, the facility received nine observations, with no repeat observations and mostly procedural in nature.

The company believes that none of the observations were related to data integrity and that all of the observations can be addressed within a short period of time, the release said.

Visual inspection of products carried out as part of investigation was not properly documented, the FDA said in one of the observations.

As per the USFDA, a Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when has observed any conditions that in its judgement may constitute violations of the Food and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Natco shares closed at Rs 535.30 a piece down 2. 13 per cent over previous close on BSE.

