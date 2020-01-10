JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Governments are required to respect freedom of press at all times: SC
Business Standard

Goyal compliments Delhi Police for 'quick' investigation into JNU case

"I must compliment the Delhi Police for a very very quick investigation in the recent case... which I think is a great feather in their cap," the minister said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Hours after Delhi Police identified 9 suspects in connection with the January 5 violence on JNU campus, the force earned praise from Union minister Piyush Goyal for a "very quick" investigation.

"I must compliment the Delhi Police for a very very quick investigation in the recent case... which I think is a great feather in their cap," the minister said at an event organised by the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation here.

Goyal said Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey, who is heading the special investigation team probing the case, "has slept only 4 hours in the last 2 days".

"He has used the most modern digital technology tools (facial recognition) to crack one of the most sensitive cases the Delhi Police was grappling with. Compliments to you (Tirkey) and your team," he said.
First Published: Fri, January 10 2020. 20:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU