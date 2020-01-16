JUST IN
Federal Bank elevates Shalini Warrier to the post of executive director

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Kochi-based private sector lender Federal Bank on Thursday announced elevation of Shalini Warrier as an executive director.

The bank received approval of the Reserve Bank in this regard, the lender said in a statement.

Warrier has been the chief operating officer of the bank since November 2015, and also holding the additional responsibility of business head of retail banking since May 2019.

Warrier is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and was the first-rank holder in 1989. She is also a certified associate of Indian Institute of Bankers and has more than a quarter of a century of experience in banking.

Before joining Federal Bank, she served Standard Chartered Bank in India, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, and the UAE.
