Federal Bank elevates Shalini Warrier to the post of executive director

Kochi-based private sector lender on Thursday announced elevation of Shalini Warrier as an executive director.

The bank received approval of the Reserve Bank in this regard, the lender said in a statement.

Warrier has been the chief operating officer of the bank since November 2015, and also holding the additional responsibility of business head of retail banking since May 2019.

Warrier is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and was the first-rank holder in 1989. She is also a certified associate of Indian Institute of Bankers and has more than a quarter of a century of experience in banking.

Before joining Federal Bank, she served Standard Chartered Bank in India, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, and the UAE.