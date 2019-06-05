Federal lawsuit filed against Arizona anti-immigrant groups

Members of anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups known to protest and harass churches that aid immigrant families on behalf of the were sued Tuesday by a national organization that monitors extremist and hate groups.

The lawsuit by the Law Center against several members of seeks unspecified punitive damages and asks a to order them to stop their practices. The lawsuit says the groups conspired to violate the churches' civil rights, defamed the pastors and trespassed on private property.

The SPLC and pastors from various Phoenix-area churches say members of the group accused church leaders of human and sex trafficking, trespassed on private property and refused to leave until police arrived. It also claims they secretly recorded immigrant children who were playing outside.

They contend the groups' actions made it more difficult to recruit volunteers and led to some churches to cut back on helping.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)