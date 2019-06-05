Will investigate Mumbai T20 League case once MCA provides details: BCCI anti-corruption chief

The BCCI Wednesday said he will investigate the case of a allegedly approached to under-perform during a local last month and is expecting the to hand over the details of the matter at the earliest.

"It (the case) has not been forwarded as of now but I will ask my office to check up with them (MCA). Once it comes, on the basis of what the complaint is, we will inquire since it is already out there (in public domain)," told

According to a media report, the player, who has played Ranji Trophy, was approached by a rival team's owner to under-perform in the semifinals.

The league, approved by the BCCI and conducted by the Mumbai Association (MCA), was held from May 14 to May 26 and all the games were broadcast live on a leading network.

The too has an anti-corruption unit but it is not as well-equipped as the BCCI watchdog to investigate.

A host of local T20 leagues have sprung up after the success of the

The Saurashtra Association too organised its inaugural league last month and with the growth of the local leagues, comes the added threat of corruption.

The state units of and too have their own T20 Leagues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)