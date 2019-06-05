Dozens missing after Uganda landslides: Red Cross

Dozens of people are missing after heavy rains caused landslides in eastern Uganda's district, the said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary information coming through indicates that around 150 houses could be destroyed, five people are suspected to be dead and around 50 missing," Uganda's said in a statement.

The agency's communications officer, told AFP: "the area (Bududa) experienced heavy rains that led to the landslides".

district in the foothills of Mount Elgon, which lies on the border between and Kenya, is a high risk area for landslides.

In 2018 at least 41 people were killed after a river in the region burst its banks, and in 2010 at least 100 people were killed in a

A statement from the office of said that "there are reports of displacement and destruction of property as well as missing persons." "In total, over 100,000 people living precariously on the slopes of are estimated to be at great danger and requiring relocation" to avoid the danger of landslides.

told AFP the landslides had taken place late on Tuesday evening.

"It is a tragic occurrence. Many people are said to be dead and many missing but we are trying to get the details as the terrain here is difficult to manoeuvre and get to the affected villages.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)