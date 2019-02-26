Felix Mallard boards Netflix's 'Locke & Key'

has joined Netflix's adaptation of "Locke & Key" in a recurring role.

According to Variety, Mallard will play Lucas Caravaggio, a charming teenager in the town of whose exposure to magic leads to serious complications.

The currently features in comedy "Happy Together".

"Locke & Key" also stars Petrice Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Griffin Gluck, Stanchfield, and

It is based on the comic book franchise of the same name by and

The story revolves around three siblings who move to their ancestral home after their father is gruesomely murdered. However, once there, they discover the house contains magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities.

But they did not know, an evil demon also wants to lay its clutches on the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

has ordered a 10-episode first season for the hour-long series.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)