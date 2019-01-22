FIFA, UEFA blast piracy network with alleged Saudi ties

FIFA, and several of the world's top leagues on Tuesday condemned alleged piracy of television rights by the "beoutQ" network, which claims is backed by

Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, and the Doha-based have described beoutQ as a vast and sophisticated Saudi bootlegging network that has been transmitting stolen programmes via Riyadh-based provider

FIFA, UEFA, the English Premier League, La Liga, the and the Confederation weighed in on Tuesday by blasting beoutQ's actions as "a clear and flagrant breach of our intellectual property rights".

"Collectively, we, as rights-holders in various competitions, condemn the pirate entity beoutQ, which continues to abuse the operations of rights holders and legitimate broadcasters through its persistent and illegal screening of events for which it has made no effort to secure the rights," the powerful football bodies said in a joint statement.

and the have previously said they were preparing to take legal action in against the pirates, but Tuesday's statement makes no mention of the kingdom.

In October, beIN launched a compensation claim worth USD 1 billion (880 million euros) against the Saudi piracy channel while filed an action at the

has denied the claims and even said the piracy was operating out of

The spat over beoutQ's actions comes amid a 19-month economic and diplomatic boycott of by Saudi Arabia and its allies, who accuse of backing terrorism and seeking closer ties with rival

Qatar has refuted the claims.

