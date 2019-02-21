Financier robbed of Rs 45k by unidentified men in Rohini

A was robbed of Rs 45,000 and a at gunpoint by unidentified men who barged into his office in Rohini's Vihar area, police said Thursday.

The incident was reported to police around 9 pm on Wednesday.

told police he runs a and around 8.40 pm, three-four men came to his office and robbed him of Rs 45,000 and a at gunpoint, police added.

They also fired gunshots inside his office and while fleeing on bikes, police said.

A case was registered in the matter and investigation underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)