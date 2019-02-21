Nabi's 51 guide Afghanistan to five-wicket win over Ireland

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan to host Ireland for full tour in India
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Afghanistan keeper Shahzad reports fixing approach
Playing Test cricket against Australia in Australia more than a dream: Rashid Khan
Nothing else but cricket can make people smile in Afghanistan: Rashid Khan
-
Mohammad Nabi shone with both bat and ball to guide Afghanistan to a six-wicket win over Ireland in the first T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here Thursday.
Nabi first scalped two wickets before returning to score an unbeaten fifty.
Chasing 133 to win, Afghanistan were 50 for 5 in 7.2 overs but Nabi added an unconquered 86-run stand with Najibullah Zadran (40 not out) to take the side home, scoring 136-5 in 19.2 overs.
Earlier, Nabi (2/16) took two wickets, while Rashid Khan also returned with two wickets and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fareed Ahmad accounted for one each as Afghanistan restricted Ireland to 132-6 in 20 overs.
Ireland found the going tough after electing to bat with George Dockrell (34) and Stuart Poynter (31) giving the team some respectability with an unbeaten 67-run stand after they were struggling at 65-6 at one stage.
Brief Score:
Ireland: 132-6 in 20 overs (G Dockrell 34; M Nabi 2/16)
Afghanistan: 136-5 in 19.2 overs (M Nabi 51; WB Rankin 2/39).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU