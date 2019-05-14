FIR lodged in connection with poll related violence in West

An FIR has been lodged by the West district administration in connection with the poll disturbances during the May 12 polling in the West Lok Sabha constituency, an said Tuesday.

BJP's sitting in West seat, on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, demanding a probe be conducted on the basis of his complaint.

"An FIR has been lodged by the district administration in connection with poll related disturbances during the sixth phase of polling on May 12 in Lok Sabha constituency," additional (ACEO) told reporters here.

Jaiswal in his complaint had alleged about the attack on him and his supporters by the rival group on the polling day when he reached polling station number 162 and 163.

The rival group had also lodged a complaint against Jaiswal and his supporters.

On the basis of police report and complaints made by both sides, election department will also probe the complaints and will then follow the legal process in the matter, Singh said.

