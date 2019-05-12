JUST IN
Fire at apartment in police station compound, one injured

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

One person was injured when a fire broke out at an apartment in a police station compound in suburban Dadar on Sunday, a police official said.

The blaze erupted around 1.45 pm in one of the quarters on third floor of the fire-storey building located in the police station compound, the official at Dadar police station said.

Several electrical wirings, installations and household items were gutted in the fire, he said.

Four fire engines and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

One person received minor injuries in the incident and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Efforts were underway to bring the fire under control, he said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze was yet to ascertained.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 16:06 IST

