Man held by customs for smuggling saffron worth Rs 33 lakh at Delhi airport

A man has been arrested by the customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country 33 kg saffron.
The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Thursday.
A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 33 kg saffron worth Rs 33 lakh, a statement issued Sunday by the customs department said.
The passenger was arrested and the saffron was seized, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
