Fire at Taratala area

A fire broke out in the city's area and gutted a few shanties on Friday afternoon but there was no casualty, fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 2 pm and gutted about six shanties, most of which housed roadside eateries near the CESC office in the area, a senior officer of the fire services department said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be known, he said.

