Telangana CM condemns terror attack on CRPF jawans

: Telangana and TRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao Friday condemned the attack on CRPF jawans in district in Jammu and Kashmir, an official press release said here.

Forty personnel were killed Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

The attack was one of the worst terror strikes in the state in recent years, the release said.

Rao said he was moved by the loss of lives and by those injured in the ghastly incident.

The conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

He said the entire nation was in a state of mourning in this hour of grief and appealed to his party cadre not celebrate his birthday falling on February 17, according to the press release.

