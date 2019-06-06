Fire breaks out at goods factory near Ambala

A major fire broke out in a foam manufacturing factory located on the Ambala- national highway near the city Thursday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

The entire premises of the factory and the godowns containing rows of finished products were gutted in the fire, police said.

Twelve fire-tenders from and neighbouring areas were pressed into service to douse the flames. The cause of the fire was being ascertained, they said.

The smoke of and other materials used in foam manufacturing engulfed the surrounding areas which created panic among residents of the adjoining localities, police said.

