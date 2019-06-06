JUST IN
Fire breaks out at goods factory near Ambala

Press Trust of India  |  Ambala 

A major fire broke out in a foam mattress manufacturing factory located on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway near the city Thursday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

The entire premises of the factory and the godowns containing rows of finished products were gutted in the fire, police said.

Twelve fire-tenders from Ambala and neighbouring areas were pressed into service to douse the flames. The cause of the fire was being ascertained, they said.

The smoke of chemicals and other materials used in foam mattress manufacturing engulfed the surrounding areas which created panic among residents of the adjoining localities, police said.

