Fire breaks out at multi-storied building; none hurt

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

A fire broke out on the top floor of a five-storied building in Esplanade area in the heart of the city Sunday evening, a fire brigade official said.

Nine fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were doused within an hour.

The official said that there was no report of anyone being trapped or injured in the fire.

The blaze broke out in a guest house on the top floor of the building at Lenin Sarani at 6.10 pm and it was doused at 7.05 pm.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 21:30 IST

