Man beaten to death in Delhi's Prem Nagar

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death in Rohini's area, police said Sunday.

Police around 7 pm on Saturday received information that a thief has been caught at the Main Mubarak Pur Road in and a team was sent to the spot, a said.

It was found that a man was lying unconscious on the ground and there were injury marks on his body, police said, adding that he was taken to the where he was declared brought dead.

The person, Amit, who had made the call to inform the police, alleged that last month, a mobile and a DVR of a CCTV camera were stolen from his shop, they said.

He said he had the CCTV footage on his mobilephone and the thief can be seen in it, police said, adding that was also taken to the hospital.

On Saturday, the suspected thief along with one more person had come again to the shop and were peeping into it, they said.

recognised him and he, along with his neighbours, caught both of them and beat them up, police said, adding that there were some more people who thrashed them.

The two persons were brought to the shop, but one of them managed to escape, they said.

When the person started feeling uneasiness, called the police.He had detained the person hoping that someone from his family would come and he would get some money for the stolen articles.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, they added.

