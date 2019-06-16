Bhuvneshwar hobbles out with hamstring niggle

suffered yet scare after senior pacer suffered a hamstring niggle while bowling against in their game here Sunday.

According to BCCI media team, Bhuvneshwar suffered "tightness in his left hamstring" which forced him to leave the field after bowling 2.4 overs. He will take no further part in the game. His figures were 2.4-0-8-0.

The team's designated 12th man took the field for the remainder of the run chase.

It is yet to be ascertained is. If it turns out to be a tear, it will be another big jolt for and he will be the after Shikhar Dhawan to sustain an during the tournament.

Dhawan has suffered a hairline fracture and is out for a minimum period of two weeks.

If Bhuvneshwar does not get fit in time for the game in on June 22, then will come in his place.

In the worst case scenario, if Bhuvneshwar is ruled out of the tournament, India's back-up pacer is travelling with the team.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)