Fire breaks out in godown at Burrabazar, no casualty

A fire broke out at in a godown in the area of the city on Sunday evening.

sources said five fire tenders managed to contain the flames in an hour's time and there was no report of any casualty.

The fire broke out at the godown, located on the first floor of a building on 186 Jamunalal Bazaz Street, at around 8:30 pm, they said.

"We have primarily managed to contain the fire and our men are now locating and dousing the small pockets of fire raging in other parts of the building," the sources said.

personnel managed to contain the blaze by unlocking the room, located next to the godown, and sprinkling water, they said.

Fire Services visited spot and supervised the fire fighting operations.

The godown largely stocked clothes as well as some other combustible materials, they said, adding that the extent of damage could not be assessed.

