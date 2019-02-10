Pak has Mecca, Medina for Sikhs: Imran in Dubai

has the and for the and the country is opening up those sites for the minority community, Khan said in the UAE on Sunday.

Khan in November last year laid the foundation stone for the corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Dev - to in India's district to facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims.

Khan is paying a day-long trip to the UAE to take part in the 7th edition of the World Government Summit on the invitation of Vice President and of the UAE Sheikh

"We have the and of the .. and we are just opening up those sites for Sikhs," Khan said.

and are the two holiest sites in Islam.

"We have opened our visa regime. For the first time in Pakistan, we have 70 countries from where people can come and get visas at the airport," the prime minister said.

Khan said has the best tourist potential even though at the moment it hardly has any tourism.

"Half the world's highest peaks are in Pakistan," he said, adding that the country has 1,000 kilometers of coastline.

Khan also said that has the oldest historical monuments, probably as old as anywhere in the world.

"We have Indus Valley Civilization, which is 5,000 years old. We have Peshawar, the oldest living city in the world, 2,500 years old. and are ancient cities.

"We have the Gandhara civilization, which was the cradle of Buddhist civilization, in the north of The biggest sleeping Buddha, 40 feet, is in Haripur. We have some of the greatest and highest number of Sufi shrines all over Pakistan," he said.

Khan said they are opening up the country for tourism.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the It was established by the Sikh Guru in 1522. The first Gurdwara, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, was built here, where is said to have died.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which will facilitate the of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, is expected to be completed soon.

Thousands of Sikh devotees from visit Pakistan every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of

had proposed the corridor to Pakistan around 20 years back.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)