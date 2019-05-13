Fire destroys portion of Shimla's historic Grand Hotel

A portion of the historic here was destroyed in a fire on Monday morning, officials said.

It took three-and-a-half hours for six fire tenders to put out the fire, they said, adding property worth Rs 20 lakh was destroyed and no one was reported hurt.

The fire in the Britiush-era hotel, which is located near the here, broke out at 12.40 am, officials said.

The hotel's Mayo Bhawan Block, Swagat Kaksh (reception counter) were gutted, besides five computers and three rooms in the directorate of estate complex were also destroyed.

Renovation work at Mayo Bhawan Block was going on at the time of the fire, he said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)