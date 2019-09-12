3 injured in fire at UP HPCL plant; people in nearby areas asked to vacate

-
A fire broke out in an LPG plant of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited here on Thursday, leaving three persons injured, officials said.
Unnao district magistrate and police superintendent rushed to the spot and have asked people in adjoining areas to vacate their houses and shift to safer places.
Fire tenders have been rushed from nearby police station areas to douse the flames.
As a precautionary measure, trains on way to Kanpur were stopped at Ajgain and Sonik railway stations and trains to Lucknow were stopped at Uanno station. Besides, all roads leading to the plant area were sealed.
The injured were rushed to the district hospital here for treatment, Chief Medical Superintendent Mewa Lal said.
