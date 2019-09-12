JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Normal life remains disrupted in Kashmir as shutdown enters 39th day
Business Standard

Shah Faesal withdraws habeas corpus plea against detention from Delhi HC

The former IAS officer's habeas corpus petition alleged that he was illegally detained at the Delhi airport on August 14 and taken back to Srinagar, where he has been kept under house arrest

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal
Kashmiri politician Shah Faesal | Photo: @shahfaesal

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Thursday withdrew his habeas corpus plea challenging his detention before the Delhi High Court. 

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal allowed Faesal to withdraw his plea after his wife filed an affidavit in this regard.

Faesal's wife told the high court that she recently met him in custody and has received instructions to withdraw the plea.

The former IAS officer's habeas corpus petition alleged that he was illegally detained at the Delhi airport on August 14 and taken back to Srinagar, where he has been kept under house arrest.   
First Published: Thu, September 12 2019. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU