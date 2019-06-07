First-ever Awareness Program by Spiritual Healer Neeta Singhal in Mumbai on the Science of Chakra Yog

/ -- Chakras are focal points in a used in a variety of ancient practices. These concepts are an integral part of early Hindu traditions and believed to be embedded within the actual physical body, whilst originating within the context of mental and spiritual fields. As per modern interpretations, it is complexes of electromagnetic variety, the precise degree and variety of which directly arises from the average of all positive and negative 'fields'.

To create awareness about science and to spread knowledge on seven Chakras and their benefits, the Yog Foundation by hosted an event on 11th May 2019 in Spiritual healer and of Yog, took the center stage of the event.

who is considered as a penultimate authority on the realm of Chakra healing, Yog and Rudraksha Ratna Therapy founded in 2012 to impart knowledge on Chakra Science and Chakra Healing through Rudraksha Ratna Science Therapy (RRST), a technique patented by her, she also conducts seminars and workshops across the world on Chakra science.

Commenting on the event said, "My mission is to spread awareness on the role of Chakras in achieving holistic health, success, self-empowerment and spiritual awakening. Chakra Science empowers one to use fundamental laws of life to one's advantage using the lessons of Chakras, the in human body."



The workshop was a feast. Neeta Singhal helped participants to find solutions to common problems faced in daily lives, and she also led the interactive sessions. Neeta Singhal was accompanied by spiritual healer Smita Jayakar.

In order to spread knowledge on Chakra science globally, Neeta Singhal is working closely with Mumbai-based for global reach and distribution of its content. recently released ' with Neeta Singhal' globally which comprises of a bouquet of product combinations, including a YouTube series and streaming in which Neeta Singhal answers questions sent to her by viewers and explains in depth the working of Chakras.

According to representatives of Match Point Creations, they are working with Neeta Singhal on a series of 300 mantras to be released globally on all digital platforms worldwide.

About Neeta Singhal



Neeta Singhal is a spiritual guide, realised master and Chakra healer. She is the penultimate authority in Rudraksha Ratna Science Therapy.

